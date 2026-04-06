English Medium School Admission Fair begins 26 April
Each year, many parents in Bangladesh plan to enrol their children in leading English-medium schools in pursuit of an internationally recognised standard of education. Interest in this medium remains high due to the global acceptance of the British curriculum. However, due to a lack of proper information and guidelines, selecting a quality school often becomes difficult for parents.
To help parents make the right decision in choosing the appropriate educational institution for their children, the British Council and prothomalo.com are jointly organising the ‘English Medium School Admission Fair 2026’.
The admission fair will begin online from 26 April. The 10-day fair will continue until 5 May. In addition, an in-person (offline) fair will be held on 2 May at the Gulshan Shooting Club in the capital. During the online fair, detailed information about the British curriculum, facilities, and admission procedures of preferred schools will be available. On 2 May, by participating directly in the fair, visitors will have the opportunity to receive first-hand guidance on fee structures and admission-related details from the country’s top English medium schools.
From playgroup to primary and O/A Level students, information on school selection, admission processes, and curriculum transitions will be available at the fair. Partner schools of the British Council will be able to participate in the fair with special offers. Interested institutions must contact by 11 April at 01721-819914 or via email at [email protected]. Additionally, registration is required through this link to participate in the fair.