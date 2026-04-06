English Medium School Admission Fair begins 26 April

The admission fair will begin online from 26 April. The 10-day fair will continue until 5 May. In addition, an in-person (offline) fair will be held on 2 May at the Gulshan Shooting Club in the capital. During the online fair, detailed information about the British curriculum, facilities, and admission procedures of preferred schools will be available. On 2 May, by participating directly in the fair, visitors will have the opportunity to receive first-hand guidance on fee structures and admission-related details from the country’s top English medium schools.