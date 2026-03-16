Obaidul Islam named new Dhaka University VC, Mamun Ahmed to head UGC

Professor ABM Obaidul Islam, the current vice-chancellor (VC) of Bangladesh Open University (BOU), has been appointed as the new vice-chancellor of University of Dhaka.

He is also a professor of the Department of Physics at Dhaka University.

At the same time, professor Mamun Ahmed, the pro–vice-chancellor of Dhaka University, has been appointed chairman of the University Grants Commission of Bangladesh (UGC).