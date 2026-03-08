All English-medium schools, coaching centers closed from tomorrow

The Ministry of Education has announced that all schools operating under foreign curricula (English-medium schools) across the country will remain closed from tomorrow, Monday (9 March), in observance of the holy month of Ramadan and the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

At the same time, all activities of coaching centers—including those for both Bangla-medium and English-medium students—will also remain suspended during this period.

The information was provided in a statement issued by the Ministry of Education today, Sunday.

According to the statement, a meeting chaired by Education Minister Ehsanul Hoque Milon was held with representatives of schools operating under foreign curricula. The meeting considered the hardships faced by residents of Dhaka and other cities during the holy month of Ramadan, as well as the broader global situation.

It was unanimously decided that English-medium schools would suspend regular classes from Monday (9 March, 2026) until the government-declared Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. The statement also included directives regarding examinations and coaching activities.