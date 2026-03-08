All English-medium schools, coaching centers closed from tomorrow
The Ministry of Education has announced that all schools operating under foreign curricula (English-medium schools) across the country will remain closed from tomorrow, Monday (9 March), in observance of the holy month of Ramadan and the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.
At the same time, all activities of coaching centers—including those for both Bangla-medium and English-medium students—will also remain suspended during this period.
The information was provided in a statement issued by the Ministry of Education today, Sunday.
According to the statement, a meeting chaired by Education Minister Ehsanul Hoque Milon was held with representatives of schools operating under foreign curricula. The meeting considered the hardships faced by residents of Dhaka and other cities during the holy month of Ramadan, as well as the broader global situation.
It was unanimously decided that English-medium schools would suspend regular classes from Monday (9 March, 2026) until the government-declared Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. The statement also included directives regarding examinations and coaching activities.
Directives regarding exams and coaching:
1. Although regular classes will remain suspended, mandatory examinations at schools operating under foreign curricula will continue according to their previously announced schedules.
2. All activities of coaching centres—including those serving Bangla-medium and English-medium students—must remain closed during this period.
Meanwhile, government primary, lower-secondary, and secondary schools in the country began their Ramadan holidays on 19 February, which will continue until 26 March. The government declared this extended holiday in observance of Ramadan, the birth anniversary of Harichand Thakur, Shab-e-Qadr, Eid-ul-Fitr, and Independence Day. English-medium schools have now also been included in the holiday schedule.