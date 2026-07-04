Lack of teachers, no headmasters in 55pc of govt high schools

A new six-storey building is currently under construction on the only playground of Shaheed Monu Miah Govt. High School in Dhaka’s Tejgaon Industrial Area. While the structure aims to solve the classroom shortage, it has laid bare a more fundamental crisis—an acute shortage of teachers.

Established in 1974, Shaheed Monu Miah Govt. High School was nationalised in 2013. The school currently has only nine teachers, including the headmaster, to manage 420 students. This results in a teacher-student ratio of 1:47, far exceeding the government’s standard of one teacher for every 30 secondary students.

Headmaster Halima Khatun told Prothom Alo that the shortage forces each teacher to take five to six classes a day. Even the headmaster and assistant headmaster are required to teach regular classes.

She said the school has repeatedly submitted requests to the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) seeking additional teachers. As a single-shift government school, it is supposed to have 25 teachers in PSC in addition to the headteacher and assistant headteacher.