Commonwealth Fellowship: Tk 343,000 monthly package, deadline 22 Aug
The Commonwealth Scholarship Commission of the United Kingdom has announced the Commonwealth Professional Fellowship. Citizens of Commonwealth countries can apply for this fellowship. Fellows will have to work on professional development at various institutions in the UK.
Interested candidates from Commonwealth countries can apply for this fellowship online by 22 August, Friday. Bangladeshis can apply until 4:00 pm on that day.
Financial benefits
Airfare for travel to and from the UK;
Visa processing fee waiver;
As a living allowance, a monthly amount of 2,104 British pounds (equivalent to Tk 343,676, with 1 pound equal to Tk 163.34 taka as of 20 August) will be provided. However, if the fellow lives in the London Metropolitan Area, they will receive 2,612 British pounds per month;
For travel allowances to and from the UK, 1,183.20 pounds will be provided;
For attending various meetings and events in the UK, one can receive a maximum of 2,000 pounds if awarded this fellowship.
Eligibility for application
Applicant must be a permanent citizen of a Commonwealth country or have refugee status;
At the time of application, the applicant must be employed so that they can return to their previous institution after the fellowship ends;
Two names from the employing organization must be mentioned as references;
A bachelor s degree is required.
How to apply
Interested candidates can apply online. Visit the Commonwealth Professional Fellowships website to know more the application procedure and details.