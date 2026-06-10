15 Bangladeshi students at top posts in UK university student unions

Bangladeshi students pursuing higher education in the United Kingdom are demonstrating their capabilities not only in academic fields but also in leadership roles.

Alongside their studies, they have secured positions as presidents, vice presidents, and other key office-bearers in university students’ unions, where they work to safeguard students’ rights, welfare, and representation.

Observers regard these achievements on the international stage as a strong reflection of the leadership qualities and capabilities of Bangladeshi students.

According to information received by Prothom Alo, at least 15 Bangladeshi students currently hold significant leadership positions in students’ unions at various universities across the United Kingdom.