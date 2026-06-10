15 Bangladeshi students at top posts in UK university student unions
Bangladeshi students pursuing higher education in the United Kingdom are demonstrating their capabilities not only in academic fields but also in leadership roles.
Alongside their studies, they have secured positions as presidents, vice presidents, and other key office-bearers in university students’ unions, where they work to safeguard students’ rights, welfare, and representation.
Observers regard these achievements on the international stage as a strong reflection of the leadership qualities and capabilities of Bangladeshi students.
According to information received by Prothom Alo, at least 15 Bangladeshi students currently hold significant leadership positions in students’ unions at various universities across the United Kingdom.
Among them, Naeem Hasan, from Companiganj in Noakhali, has been elected vice president of the Students’ Union at the London Campus of Anglia Ruskin University.
Naeem, who secured 1,627 votes, is currently studying Law. In addition to his leadership responsibilities at the university, he remains actively involved in a range of social and environmental initiatives.
Khadija Hossain Orla serves as vice president (Education) of the Students’ Union at the University of the West of England (UWE Bristol).
Representing the academic interests of approximately 40,000 students, Khadija works on improving educational standards, protecting students’ rights, and addressing issues related to accommodation and renters’ rights.
Shayekh Hasan from Kushtia serves as president of the Students’ Union at the Epsom Campus of the University for the Creative Arts (UCA).
A student of Digital Marketing, he secured re-election for a second consecutive term in recognition of his successful contributions to student welfare.
Irfan Rahman serves as president of the Students’ Union at the University of South Wales.
A graduate in Computer Science, Irfan previously led the university’s Bangladesh Society and now works to represent students and support international students.
Iffat Jahan serves as Welfare and Diversity Officer of the Students’ Union at the University of Gloucestershire. After returning to education following a break of nearly a decade, she won election with 676 votes.
Through her initiatives, the university has introduced important facilities and services, including childcare provision, breastfeeding corners, and dedicated prayer rooms.
Md Saif Molla Chanchal, originally from Tongi in Gazipur, has been elected Vice President of the Students’ Union at the University of Greenwich.
A Computer Science student, he works on issues relating to mental health, the rights of disabled and minority students, and the promotion of an inclusive campus environment.
ABM Rahat Mubasshir has been elected vice president (Education) of the Students’ Union at the University of South Wales.
He secured the highest number of votes in the institution’s history and became the first Bangladeshi student to hold the position. He currently represents the academic interests of approximately 25,000 students.
Rajya Mondal serves as president of the Students’ Union at London Metropolitan University.
Elected with 876 votes, he works on issues relating to students’ rights, mental health, and the challenges faced by international students.
At the same university, Nahid Binte Islam serves as vice president (Activities and Opportunities).
Having secured election for two consecutive terms, she works to expand student participation in extracurricular activities, skills development programmes, and engagement within a multicultural environment.
Nafi Hasan Khan has secured re-election as president of the Students’ Union at Brunel University London.
An Aerospace Engineering student, he previously led the Bangladesh Society and currently plays an important role in promoting student engagement and campus development.
Soumitra Pal serves as vice president (Equity and Welfare) of the Students’ Union at London Metropolitan University.
Originally from Noakhali, he works on issues including mental health, anti-racism, anti-harassment initiatives, and the promotion of a safe campus environment.
Zubayer Ahmed has become the first Bangladeshi student to be elected president of the Students’ Union at the University of Hertfordshire.
In this role, which represents approximately 38,000 students, he works to address issues relating to international students’ tuition fees, safety, and access to religious facilities.
At the same university, Muhtasim Sadat Nibir from Rangpur has served as SPECS Officer and a member of the Board of Trustees.
In addition to representing students within the Faculty of Engineering, he has worked to improve the academic experience and enhance transport services for students.
Hafsa Azmari Farju, originally from Fenchuganj in Sylhet, has been elected vice president of the Students’ Union at Wrexham University in Wales.
A recipient of the Sustainability Champion of the Year award, she works on issues concerning students’ rights, equality, and sustainable development.
M Imam Hossain has been elected vice president (Welfare) of the Students’ Union at the University of South Wales for two consecutive terms with the highest number of votes.
Observers have widely praised his contributions to student welfare, support services, and crisis response initiatives.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Naeem Hasan said, “I want to use the leadership experience I have gained during university life to bring about positive change in society. I dream of building a better society founded on equality, justice, and fairness. At the same time, I want to help preserve the environment and maintain ecological balance so that future generations can inherit a sustainable, liveable, and peaceful world.”
Khadija Hossain Orla told Prothom Alo, “I want to utilise the experience I have gained through student leadership and policy-making activities to bring about positive change in education, social justice, and public policy. I believe that quality education, equal opportunities, and inclusive policies form the foundation of a just and sustainable society. In the future, I hope to apply my international experience to contribute to educational and social development in Bangladesh.”