Admission halted at 246 technical institutions, 112 more on the list

The Bangladesh Technical Education Board has suspended student admissions at 246 technical education institutions across the country that have been operating without adequate activities or enrolment.

Of these, 137 offer diploma-level courses and 109 offer HSC (BMT—Business Management and Technology) programmes.

In addition, steps have been taken to suspend admissions at another 112 technical education institutions and revoke their teaching approval.

The information was obtained from sources at the Technical Education Board. No students have been admitted to these institutions for three consecutive years. All of them are private institutions.

Technical Education Board Chairman Md Ruhul Amin told Prothom Alo that, after completing the required procedures, student admissions for the 2026–27 academic year had been suspended at 137 diploma-level and 109 HSC (BMT) institutions. Decisions regarding more such institutions will be taken gradually, he said.