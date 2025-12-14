MBBS-BDS admission test results may be published today

The results of the admission test for government and private MBBS and BDS programmes for the 2025–26 academic year may be published today, Sunday.

The Directorate General of Health Education has stated that the final time for publishing the results has not yet been fixed; however, there is a possibility that the results may be released around midday on Sunday.

Professor Rubina Yasmin, additional director general (Medical Education) of the Directorate General of Health Education, told Prothom Alo that the preparation of the admission test results is currently under way.

She said that no specific final time has been set for publishing the MBBS–BDS admission test results, but it is hoped that they may be published around Sunday midday.