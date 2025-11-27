Politics in academic admin has brought disaster in educational system: Edu adviser

Education adviser professor CR Abrar has remarked that political interference in the administration of schools and colleges has caused severe disruption within the education system.

He stated that resolving this issue is now one of the most urgent tasks before us. He added that imposing bans merely will not stop coaching centres or guidebooks; the real question is why parents and students remain dependent on them.

Professor Abrar made these remarks yesterday, Wednesday, while delivering his speech as special guest at a discussion organised jointly by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education in the capital.

He said that the longstanding concerns regarding the quality of education cannot be addressed without objective and realistic assessment.