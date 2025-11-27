Politics in academic admin has brought disaster in educational system: Edu adviser
Education adviser professor CR Abrar has remarked that political interference in the administration of schools and colleges has caused severe disruption within the education system.
He stated that resolving this issue is now one of the most urgent tasks before us. He added that imposing bans merely will not stop coaching centres or guidebooks; the real question is why parents and students remain dependent on them.
Professor Abrar made these remarks yesterday, Wednesday, while delivering his speech as special guest at a discussion organised jointly by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education in the capital.
He said that the longstanding concerns regarding the quality of education cannot be addressed without objective and realistic assessment.
The education adviser noted that parents and teachers alike are worried about the deterioration in educational standards. Although many initiatives have been undertaken, the real challenges at the grassroots level need to be understood more deeply.
He stated that the data presented regarding the improvement of education quality are highly significant and will serve as a foundation for future policy formulation.
Professor Abrar further stated that in order to understand Bangladesh’s position in international rankings for secondary and primary education, the government has already initiated the process of joining an international assessment framework.
He added, “We may find ourselves at the lower end, but that is not an issue. At the very least, we will know where we stand and what needs to be corrected.”
Criticising previous decisions related to the publication of examination results, the adviser said, “Awarding marks without holding examinations was unacceptable. It hit the education system negatively. We have attempted to recover from that situation.”
He also reported that assessments have revealed significant weaknesses in students reading skills and mathematical competency. He noted that further large-scale evaluation is necessary in these areas.
On the subject of coaching centres, private tuition and guidebooks, the adviser said that imposing bans alone will not resolve the issue. The important question is why the demand for such services arises in the first place and why parents and students depend so heavily on them.
Calling for an end to administrative political influence, the education adviser emphasised once again that political interference in school and college administration has precipitated a crisis within the education sector. “Resolving this is one of our most urgent tasks,” he said.
The adviser also mentioned that the alignment of the two assessment systems for primary and secondary education would be more effective in the future.
He further stated that a comprehensive assessment of secondary education is underway under the leadership of Kasruzzaman Ahmed. Inviting researchers to the next meeting, he said, “Researchers and relevant officials will visit the Ministry and brief us in further detail. We will review the matter with utmost interest.”
At the end of the event, the education adviser expressed his gratitude to the organisers and thanked the participants.