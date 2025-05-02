Bangladeshi medical student gets Ireland’s ‘Gaisce President’s Gold Medal’
As the first student of Bangladesh origin, Tahsin Kamal has received the ‘Gaisce President’s Gold Medal’ from Ireland President Michael D Higgins.
He received this award at a ceremony held at the President’s Residence in Phoenix Park, Dublin in Ireland recently, said a press release.
The Gaisce award is Ireland’s national youth award and is a personal development programme for young people aged 14-25.
Tahsin Kamal, a final year medical student of the University of Galway, completed his school at Scholastica in the city. In August 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, he arrived in Ireland to pursue an undergraduate medical degree (MBBS) at the University of Galway.
The President’s Gold Medal - Gaisce was established in 1985 by then-President of Ireland Dr. Patrick J. Hillery. It is the highest level of national youth award in Ireland.
This award is designated for individuals under the age of 25 who set and achieve long-term goals across multiple areas of development.
Tahsin received this award in recognition of his academic and non-academic pursuits, participation in community and social service, leadership activities, development of personal skills, completion of a residential project, participation in adventurous journeys, and commitment to physical fitness and sports.
To earn this award, candidates must consistently work for a minimum of one year or longer, which reflects their dedication, patience, and perseverance. It took Tahsin approximately 2-3 years to achieve this honour.
This award challenges individuals physically, mentally, socially, and emotionally, promoting holistic personal development. It is a symbol of leadership, community service, and all-round personal achievement, proving that the recipient has made a positive impact in their own life and in society at large.
Universities and employers hold this award in high regard as a testament to a young person’s maturity, confidence, academic capabilities, and multi-dimensional qualities. In 2025, Gaisce - The President’s Award celebrated its 40th anniversary.