Applications invited for PhD fellowship under PM's education assistance trust
Applications have been invited for PhD fellowships and scholarships for the fiscal year 2026-27 under the Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust.
Research scholars enrolled in or admitted to PhD programmes at all public universities within the country are eligible to apply for the fellowship.
The information was disclosed in a notification issued by the Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust today, Monday.
According to the notification, interested researchers must apply online at (www.eservice.pmeat.gov.bd/phd). The online application process began on 10 May and will continue until 11:59 pm on 11 June.
The notice states that applicants must have a minimum of two first divisions or equivalent GPA in their entire academic career (3.50 on a scale of 5 and 3.00 on a scale of 4).
The maximum age of applicants on the date of submission of the application is 45 years.
In addition, candidates employed in government, semi-government, or autonomous institutions must attach a permission letter from the appropriate authority with the application.
During the online application process, candidates must upload all academic certificates and mark sheets, a copy of PhD admission or registration, a research proposal in Bangla or English, and certificates from the relevant head of department and supervisor.
Detailed information and guidelines are available on the Trust's website (www.pmeat.gov.bd). For any queries, applicants are requested to contact hotline numbers 01724596676 or 02-5500042