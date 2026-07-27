Major change in education cadre transfers, 3 committees to handle process under new conditions
The Ministry of Education has introduced major changes to the transfer and posting process for BCS General Education Cadre officials serving in government colleges and various departments and agencies.
Previously, the ministry held sole authority over these transfers. Under the new policy, the process will be decentralised and handled through three separate committees.
These three new different bodies will handle transfers based on rank. A committee headed by the regional director of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) will handle transfers of lecturers and assistant professors at government colleges.
The transfer of associate professors at government colleges will be handled by a committee headed by the Director General of DSHE. Meanwhile, a committee led by the Secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division will oversee the transfer and posting of professors, associate professors, principals, vice-principals and all positions within the directorates, departments and agencies. However, certain conditions must be met to qualify for these transfers.
The Secondary and Higher Education Division of the Ministry of Education issued a new policy in this regard yesterday. Abdul Khaleque, Secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
Currently, there are approximately 16,000 officials in the BCS General Education Cadre. As a result of the new policy, all officials of the education cadre will no longer need to approach the ministry for transfers as they did before. However, stakeholders have stressed the need to ensure that the process remains transparent.
Application process for transfers
A four-member committee, chaired by the Director of the relevant regional office of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) will manage the transfer and posting of lecturers and assistant Professors of government colleges.
The members of this committee include the College Inspector of the respective education board, the additional aistrict commissioner (Education) of the respective district and the assistant director (College) of the relevant region, who will serve as the member-secretary.
Lecturers and assistant professors serving in government colleges within a specific region (excluding positions in departments and agencies) must apply to this committee for transfer or posting. After reviewing and verifying the applications, the committee will issue transfer orders.
For the transfer of associate professors of government colleges, the DSHE director general will serve as the chairperson of the committee. Other members include the college inspector of the Dhaka Education Board and a deputy secretary (College 2/1) from the Ministry of Education, while the assistant director (College) of DSHE will serve as the member-secretary.
This committee will review applications and issue transfer orders for associate professors, excluding those serving in the Dhaka City area or in departmental-agency positions.
A committee led by the Secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division of the Ministry of Education will review applications and issue orders for the transfer and posting of associate professors, professors, all positions within directorates, departments and agencies, as well as college principals and vice-Principals. The committee will include the additional secretary (College) and joint secretary (College-1) as members, with a deputy secretary (College-1/2) serving as the member-secretary.
Conditions for transfers
Officials will have to meet certain conditions to apply for transfers. Newly appointed lecturers cannot apply for transfer before completing two years of service. Other teachers or officials cannot apply for transfer before completing two years at their current place of posting.
However, in specific cases involving serious physical, mental or family-related circumstances, applications may be made before the completion of the two-year period. In such instances, the government reserves the right to consider such applications based on valid justification.
If both the husband and wife are employed, either spouse may apply for a transfer to their spouse's workplace or a nearby educational institution. Officials who apply for transfer to a preferred location one year before going on pre-retirement leave will receive priority, subject to vacancies.
While evaluating transfer applications, factors such as the applicant’s personal and family circumstances, professional difficulties, serious illnesses affecting the applicant or family members, and the distance between the workplace and the applicant’s home district will be taken into consideration. Vacant posts in colleges located in upazilas or remote areas will be filled on a priority basis.