Major change in education cadre transfers, 3 committees to handle process under new conditions

The Ministry of Education has introduced major changes to the transfer and posting process for BCS General Education Cadre officials serving in government colleges and various departments and agencies.

Previously, the ministry held sole authority over these transfers. Under the new policy, the process will be decentralised and handled through three separate committees.

These three new different bodies will handle transfers based on rank. A committee headed by the regional director of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) will handle transfers of lecturers and assistant professors at government colleges.