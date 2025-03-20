Ministry sends letters to VCs
Govt takes initiative to stop general disciplines at science & technology universities
The science and technology universities were set up in the country to generate efficient graduates in various specialised disciplines.
But disciplines of humanities, social science and business faculties are also being taught at those universities.
Even the agricultural disciplines are also not being omitted.
In some of the universities, more than half of the students are from general disciplines. This tendency has been growing.
In this context, the government has taken an initiative to rein in the situation.
The education ministry recently sent letters to the vice-chancellors of the specialised universities saying that no general subjects except those related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (steam) could be included.
Not only that, the education ministry has also said that the ongoing educational programmes in certain subjects must be reasonably limited or discontinued within the minimum possible time.
On 13 March, a letter signed by ASM Kashem, senior assistant secretary at the Secondary and Higher Education Division of the education ministry, was sent to the vice-chancellors.
The ministry confirmed the matter.
However, it is not easy to close academic activities of any discipline at the public universities once they are opened. There is an apprehension of huge backlash for this.
Currently, 55 public universities and 116 private universities have been operating in the country. Of the public universities, 18 are science and technology universities.
The education ministry letter says approvals were given for teaching and carrying out research activities in the disciplines related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (steam) at those universities, which are considered as specialised universities.
But it is being seen that similar disciplines are being taught at universities located in close proximity. Apart from this, educational activities of some disciplines are ongoing there which do not suit the specialised nature of science and technology university.
In this context, the education ministry has made four requests to the universities. Those are -
1. The science and technology universities located within 100 kms have to consider this as same “catchment area” and avoid teaching same types of disciplines as far as possible;
2. If the same types of disciplines are being taught at the science and technology universities located within the same “catchment area”, they have to be limited or discontinue the education programmes of those disciplines within within the minimum possible time;
3. Disciplines related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (steam) have to be included at the science and technology universities;
4. No general disciplines except those related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (steam) can be included at the science and technology universities. In the cases where such disciplines are being taught at those institutions, the educational activities of those disciplines have to be limited or stopped within the minimum possible time.