Free caregiving course for female students in Chattogram
Aastha Home Care & Training Center, the first specialised caregiving training centre in Chattogram, has started the enrollment process for its completely free caregiving courses.
The training is fully funded by the government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh under the ASSET project and is supervised by the ISISC.
There are three courses available:
General Caregiving, Level-2
Duration: 3 months (360 hours)
Number of Seats: 24
Educational Requirement: Minimum SSC/equivalent
Caring for Elderly Persons, Level-3
Duration: 3 months (360 hours)
Number of Seats: 24
Educational Requirement: Minimum SSC/equivalent
Dementia Caregiving, Level-3
Duration: 3 months (360 hours)
Number of Seats: 24
Educational Requirement: Minimum SSC/equivalent
Important Information
Application Deadline: 10 August 2025.
Age Requirement: Applicants must be between 18 and 45 years old.
Training Schedule: Six days a week, four hours each day.
Required documents for admission
Photocopy of the applicant's National ID card.
Four recent passport-sized colour photos.
Educational qualification certificates.
Photocopy of the guardian's National ID card and two photos.
Benefits for Trainees
Successful graduates will receive an allowance of Tk 11,400 after completing the course.
The centre will help successful graduates find a job.
Successful graduates will receive an internationally recognised certificate from the National Skills Development Authority (NSDA) Contact Information.
Address: Aastha Home Care & Training Center, 125 KV Fazlul Quader Road, Panchlaish, Chattogram.
For more details: Visit Aastha's website.