HSC, equivalent exam results: 69,097 students get GPA-5
The results of the 2025 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations have been published.
The overall pass rate this year stands at 58.83 per cent, while 69,097 students have achieved the highest grade point average, GPA-5.
The results were officially released at 10:00 am on Thursday by the country’s 11 education boards simultaneously.
The announcement was made by professor Khondoker Ehsanul Kabir, Chairman of the Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee.
Students can now access their results through the education boards’ websites, respective examination centres, educational institutions, and via SMS.
A total of 1,251,111 students sat for this year’s HSC and equivalent examinations under the 11 boards.
How students can access their results:
1. Through education board websites:
Results can be downloaded by visiting the “Result” section of the respective education board’s website and entering the institution’s EIIN number.
2. From educational institutions:
Students may also collect their results directly from their own institutions, which will download results through the coordinated web portals of the education boards.
3. Via SMS:
Results can be obtained by sending an SMS to 16222 after publication. Students must type: HSC [Board Name – first three letters] [Roll Number] [Year]. For example: HSC Dha 123456 2024 and send to 16222.
The boards have clarified that results will not be available at the education boards’ offices, the education ministry, or newspaper offices.
This year’s HSC and equivalent examinations began on 26 June, with written tests concluding on 19 August. Practical exams were held from 21 to 31 August.
This year, a total of 1,251,111 students appeared for the examination under 11 education boards.