SSC examination 2026: 14 mandatory instructions for candidates
The schedule (routine) for the 2026 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations has been published. The routine specifies the dates and times of each examination.
According to the routine issued by the Dhaka Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, the 2026 SSC examinations will start on 21 April and conclude on 20 May.
The examinations will begin with Bangla. Each examination will start at 10:00 am daily. Practical examinations will be held from 7 to 14 June.
By 18 June, handwritten mark sheets, practical answer scripts, ancillary documents and attendance sheets must be arranged in roll number order by section and submitted in person to the Secondary Examination Branch.
14 instructions issued by the board for SSC candidates 2026
The Dhaka Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education has issued the following instructions for candidates:
1. Candidates must be enter the examination room at least 30 minutes before the start of the examination.
2. Examinations must be conducted strictly according to the time specified on the question paper.
3. The Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) test will be held first, followed immediately by the Creative/Essay-type (theoretical) test, with no break between the two.
4. Candidates must collect their admit cards from their respective heads of institutions at least seven days prior to the start of the examination.
5. For the subjects Physical Education, Health Science and Sports, and Career Education, marks obtained through continuous assessment in accordance with the guidelines of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board must be supplied by the institutions to the respective centres.
The centres will submit these marks online on the Board’s website along with the practical examination marks.
6. Candidates must correctly write and properly fill in the circles for their roll number, registration number, subject code, etc. on the OMR form of their answer script. Under no circumstances may the answer script be folded.
7. Candidates must pass separately in the creative/essay-type (theoretical), MCQ and practical components.
8. Each candidate may sit only for the examination(s) of the subject(s) stated on their registration card. Participation in examinations for any other subject is strictly prohibited.
9. Institutions must ensure that admit cards are distributed to candidates at least seven days before the examination. In the event of any complication, the Head of the Institution will be held responsible.
10. Candidates may use education board–approved calculators in the examination.
11. No person or candidate, except the Centre Secretary, is permitted to bring or use a mobile phone within the examination centre.
12. The same attendance sheet must be used to record candidates attendance for the creative/essay-type (theoretical), MCQ, and practical examinations.
13. Practical examinations will be conducted at the candidates respective centres.
14. Applications for re-scrutiny must be submitted online within seven (7) days of the publication of the examination results. Details of the application procedure, dates and times will be announced through daily newspapers and the websites of the education boards.
View the 2026 SSC examination routine here.