SSC examination 2026: 14 mandatory instructions for candidates

The schedule (routine) for the 2026 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations has been published. The routine specifies the dates and times of each examination.

According to the routine issued by the Dhaka Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, the 2026 SSC examinations will start on 21 April and conclude on 20 May.

The examinations will begin with Bangla. Each examination will start at 10:00 am daily. Practical examinations will be held from 7 to 14 June.

By 18 June, handwritten mark sheets, practical answer scripts, ancillary documents and attendance sheets must be arranged in roll number order by section and submitted in person to the Secondary Examination Branch.