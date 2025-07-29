DUCSU election on 9 September

Voting for the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) election will be held on 9 September. This election date was announced today, Tuesday afternoon, at a press conference.

The schedule was declared by professor Mohammad Jasim Uddin, the chief returning officer for the DUCSU election.

At the press conference held at the Nawab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building of the university, it was also announced that the draft voter list will be published tomorrow, Wednesday. The deadline to raise objections regarding the voter list is 8 August. The final voter list will then be published on 11 August.