DUCSU election on 9 September
Voting for the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) election will be held on 9 September. This election date was announced today, Tuesday afternoon, at a press conference.
The schedule was declared by professor Mohammad Jasim Uddin, the chief returning officer for the DUCSU election.
At the press conference held at the Nawab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building of the university, it was also announced that the draft voter list will be published tomorrow, Wednesday. The deadline to raise objections regarding the voter list is 8 August. The final voter list will then be published on 11 August.
According to the schedule, the distribution of nomination papers will begin on 12 August. Nomination papers will be distributed daily from 10:00am to 4:00pm until 18 August. The deadline to submit nomination papers is 3:00pm on 19 August.
The verification of nomination papers will take place on 20 August. The preliminary list of candidates will be published at 12:00pm on 21 August. The deadline to withdraw nomination papers is 12:00pm on 24 August. The final list of candidates will be published at 4:00pm on 25 August.
Voting in this election will be held from 8:00am to 3:00pm. The election results will also be announced on 9 September.
Alongside the Central Students' Union election, the Hall Council elections will also be held.
The last DUCSU election took place in 2019. That election was held after a gap of 28 years.