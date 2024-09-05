ISD students stand by flood-affected people
As millions are suffering for want of food, clean water, and medical services, caused by the flood that has swept across different regions, International School Dhaka (ISD) has come forward to help the flood victims.
A delegation of ISD students and faculties went to Cumilla to provide supplies such as food, clean water, medicines, and other essential goods to 2,000 flood-affected families.
The ISD community inclusive of students, parents, teachers, and staff came together to gather donations for the flood victims. They volunteered in collecting, organising, packing, and delivering the relief goods. The Grade 12 students who initiated the project oversaw the entire process.
“Thousands of people are still stranded in the floods, and it is heartbreaking to see such devastating news of people suffering.
During such a critical time, we feel obliged to come together as a community,” Charles Gumba, ISD’s Head of Science, CAS Coordinator, said. “The flood relief drive is part of a sense of responsibility among the students, teachers, staff and parents to help the helpless.”