Curriculum reform journey officially begins today, says State Minister
The country’s education system will be restructured upon a value-based framework, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Bobby Hajjaj said on Sunday (21 June).
He noted that family values, moral education, civic responsibility and religious and cultural awareness will be integrated as core components of the new curriculum.
He added that ensuring basic literacy and numeracy in primary education remains a top priority for the government.
The State Minister made these remarks during an exchange of views meeting on primary curriculum development held at the Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) in Dhaka’s Mirpur.
The State Minister announced that the journey toward reforming the 2028 curriculum has officially begun today.
He emphasized that the new framework will prioritise students' actual learning capacity, reading and mathematical proficiency and life-oriented education.
He explained that the government is working toward a goal where students in the second or third grade can read with comprehension, express themselves in their own words and develop a genuine interest in learning.
Bobby Hajjaj stated that the new curriculum will define clear ‘Learning Outcomes’ for every grade and a specific ‘Exit Profile’—a set of achievable skills for students by the end of the fifth grade. Textbooks, teacher guides, assessment methods and educational materials will all be developed based on these standards.
The state minister further said video lessons, digital content and supplementary learning materials would be prepared for students and teachers in line with the revised curriculum.
Pre-primary education, in particular, will be delivered entirely through play-based and enjoyable learning methods, he said.
The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, the DPE, the National Academy for Primary Education (NAPE) and representatives from BRAC Education Programme, Campaign for Popular Education (CAMPE) and Plan International Bangladesh.