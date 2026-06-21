Curriculum reform journey officially begins today, says State Minister

The country’s education system will be restructured upon a value-based framework, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Bobby Hajjaj said on Sunday (21 June).

He noted that family values, moral education, civic responsibility and religious and cultural awareness will be integrated as core components of the new curriculum.

He added that ensuring basic literacy and numeracy in primary education remains a top priority for the government.

The State Minister made these remarks during an exchange of views meeting on primary curriculum development held at the Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) in Dhaka’s Mirpur.