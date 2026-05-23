Fake certificates: Action being taken against 471 teachers, 63 served notices

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) is moving to take action against 471 teachers identified as having forged or fake certificates.

Among them are 402 secondary-level teachers, 64 college-level teachers, and 5 technical-level teachers. In the first phase, 63 of these teachers have been served show-cause notices.

The notices ask them to explain within 10 working days why their MPO (monthly pay order/subsidy for salary and allowances) should not be cancelled or suspended and why other actions, including cancellation of appointment, should not be taken against them.

Today, Saturday, DSHE issued the show-cause notices separately. The Directorate of Inspection and Audit (DIA), an agency under the Ministry of Education, had identified the teachers’ certificates as forged or fake. Based on this findings, DIA recently submitted recommendations along with a list to the Ministry of Education for action on the matter.