Admission at 20 universities: Only selected students to take tests

Only selected students will be able to attend admission tests under the cluster system for the academic session of 2020-21 at 20 universities.
The decision was taken at a meeting of vice chancellors of 20 universities at Jagannath University on Thursday.
The selection will be done from the candidates who will have primary qualifications and apply for the admission tests.
Vice chancellor of Barisal University Md Sadequl Arefin, who attended the meeting, told Prothom Alo that three major decisions have been taken at the meeting.
Firstly, admission test of these 20 universities will be held after the education ministry decides to reopen the institutions.
Secondly, no fee will be required for eligible students to apply. After screening, selected students will be informed of the test and they have to pay Tk 500 to attend the test. Besides, mark will be deducted for wrong answer in the examination, he added.
According to the meeting sources, each university will have its test centres. In fact, number of students will be selected as par the siting arrangement by the university. Admission seekers will choose their test centres.
Besides, separate committees have been formed to facilitate the admission process, the sources added.