Admission at secondary schools through lottery: Dipu Moni

Education minister Dipu Moni has said that the admission at the secondary schools would be accomplished through lottery this year.
The education minister made the disclosure at a virtual press conference on Wednesday.
Earlier, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education made several proposals including lottery for the admission.
Dipu Moni said the opportunity of admission in the catchment area has been increased by 10 per cent. 50 per cent of the admission seekers will be filled up from the nearby areas of the respective school.
Earlier, 40 per cent of the admission seekers would be filled up from the catchment area.