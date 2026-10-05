Govts change, teachers’ groupings remain, harassment takes new turn

Over the past two years, vice-chancellors at the country’s public universities have changed roughly two to three times alongside changes in government.

Meanwhile, investigations are underway against 404 teachers at 22 universities over allegations of 'political activities'. The shadow of partisan politics remains as clear as before on university campuses.

A new dimension has now been added by the behaviour of a section of students towards teachers. Such incidents have not been confined to universities; they have also spread to lower tiers of education, namely schools and colleges.

The longstanding tendency has been for governments to try to control universities. At the same time, a section of teachers engage in partisan and opportunistic activities. Education-related individuals and academics say those old days, when university administrations fell under the grip of partisan politics, are returning. Alongside this, the deterioration in student-teacher relations is also affecting the educational environment. As a result, studies are being affected.

Against this backdrop, Monday, 5 October, marked the World Teachers’ Day under the theme 'Standing with teachers: 60 years of protecting the profession, advancing its status and shaping our futures'. The government also honoured 100 teachers this year.

On a day to remember teachers’ dignity, rights and professional independence, a major question therefore arises: Would teachers’ politics remain focused on protecting rights and professional interests, or would it become a tool for capturing positions and power?

Professor Emeritus Serajul Islam Choudhury of Dhaka University said that, first, the government wants to place people of its choice at universities. Second, a small number of teachers keep seeking the government’s favour for positions. This is how a situation of partisan politics has developed.