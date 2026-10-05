World Teachers' Day
Govts change, teachers’ groupings remain, harassment takes new turn
Over the past two years, vice-chancellors at the country’s public universities have changed roughly two to three times alongside changes in government.
Meanwhile, investigations are underway against 404 teachers at 22 universities over allegations of 'political activities'. The shadow of partisan politics remains as clear as before on university campuses.
A new dimension has now been added by the behaviour of a section of students towards teachers. Such incidents have not been confined to universities; they have also spread to lower tiers of education, namely schools and colleges.
The longstanding tendency has been for governments to try to control universities. At the same time, a section of teachers engage in partisan and opportunistic activities. Education-related individuals and academics say those old days, when university administrations fell under the grip of partisan politics, are returning. Alongside this, the deterioration in student-teacher relations is also affecting the educational environment. As a result, studies are being affected.
Against this backdrop, Monday, 5 October, marked the World Teachers’ Day under the theme 'Standing with teachers: 60 years of protecting the profession, advancing its status and shaping our futures'. The government also honoured 100 teachers this year.
On a day to remember teachers’ dignity, rights and professional independence, a major question therefore arises: Would teachers’ politics remain focused on protecting rights and professional interests, or would it become a tool for capturing positions and power?
Professor Emeritus Serajul Islam Choudhury of Dhaka University said that, first, the government wants to place people of its choice at universities. Second, a small number of teachers keep seeking the government’s favour for positions. This is how a situation of partisan politics has developed.
In recent years, it has been seen that during the Awami League government, mainly pro-Awami League teachers became vice-chancellors of universities. After the interim government came to power following the July mass uprising, all vice-chancellors appointed during the Awami League era resigned before completing their terms. At that time, pro-BNP and pro-Jamaat teachers took the vice-chancellors’ chairs.
Now that Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has come to power, more than 40 of the country’s 61 public universities have appointed new vice-chancellors after removing those appointed during the interim government. Almost all of them are associated with pro-BNP teachers’ politics. Similar developments have also been seen in several top positions at various private educational institutions. In other words, the old pattern continues. It is discussed that a large section of ordinary teachers do not want this. But the excessive influence of politics among a small number of teachers is affecting the entire educational environment.
People concerned said everyone has the right to express political views and organise politically. The problem arises when political identity takes over the place of professional qualifications. When partisan identity becomes more important than qualifications in appointing vice-chancellors and teachers, granting promotions, assigning administrative responsibilities or filling important positions at universities, it affects the entire institution.
New dimension to teachers’ harassment
Following the July mass uprising, incidents have occurred at various public universities and private schools, colleges and madrasas across the country involving action against teachers, investigations, preparation of lists, dismissal, removal from responsibilities, forcing teachers to resign or harassing them. In some cases, there have been allegations of crimes, misconduct or administrative irregularities. In many other cases, allegations have emerged about political identity, partisan affiliation or taking a position in favour of a political party. Some incidents have also involved conflicts among teachers themselves, groupings and competition for control of positions.
Last December, a teacher was physically harassed on the Dhaka University campus. In January, a teacher who had come to oversee the first-year undergraduate admission test at Chittagong University was also physically harassed and dragged to the proctor’s office. There are more such incidents. Teachers say that if there are allegations against anyone, action can be taken following an investigation. But physically harassing someone can never be acceptable.
At a syndicate meeting on 30 September, the Dhaka University administration temporarily suspended Professor Zeenat Huda of the Department of Sociology. Dhaka University Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Professor Mohammed Almujaddade Alfasane told Prothom Alo that Zeenat Huda was temporarily suspended for taking a position against students who took part in the July mass uprising. A tribunal has been formed against her. A decision will be taken later based on the tribunal’s investigation, he said.
However, regarding her temporary suspension, Professor Zeenat Huda told Prothom Alo that none of the six allegations brought against her could be proved. She said this was done to take control of the teachers’ association and remove her.
According to university administration sources, at least 32 teachers at Dhaka University have faced various measures over the past two years, including being barred from academic and administrative responsibilities. After 5 August 2024, more than 60 teachers refrained from academic activities following complaints from students, either through departmental decisions or on their own initiative.
Meanwhile, demands have also been raised for action against 231 teachers of the pro-Awami League teachers’ organisation Neel Dal. On 13 August, the university authorities formed a three-member committee over allegations that they were 'involved in clandestine activities'.
A university press release said various media outlets had reported that 404 teachers from 22 universities were 'involved in clandestine activities' aimed at bringing Sheikh Hasina back to the country and activating the banned political party. It said the names of 92 Dhaka University teachers were among them. The university authorities have identified the names of 58 of them. In addition, an initiative has been taken to review whether there were any irregularities in teacher recruitment at Dhaka University over the 15-year period from 1 January 2009 to June 2024.
The University Teachers’ Network has expressed concern over these decisions and investigations.
Partisan politics during Awami League’s rule
There has also been criticism of excessive partisan activities by some teachers during the Awami League government. During the Awami League government, allegations emerged that unnecessary departments or institutes were opened for political purposes at Dhaka University and various public universities across the country, with posts being misused through teacher recruitment and nepotism.
At the time, allegations were made that the quality of university education was being seriously undermined because political loyalty was often given priority over qualifications. Party-affiliated individuals were also given priority in the appointment of vice-chancellors. Some of these vice-chancellors were also accused of widespread nepotism alongside partisanisation.
For example, a former vice-chancellor of Khulna Agricultural University appointed his own son, daughter, brother-in-law’s son and nephew to the university through irregularities and nepotism. In total, the vice-chancellor appointed nine members of his own family and relatives to the university. He also tried to appoint his wife as a professor, although he was unsuccessful.
Scenario at other universities
Investigative committees have also been formed at several other universities, including Rajshahi University, Jagannath University and Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, over similar allegations. The issue has also reached the High Court.
The High Court has issued a rule asking why fact-finding, inquiry or investigation committees formed against more than 400 teachers at 22 public universities should not be declared beyond their legal authority. The rule was issued on 21 September following the preliminary hearing of a writ petition.
At Rajshahi University, disciplinary action has been taken against 38 teachers and officials over various allegations and incidents following the July mass uprising. Of them, two teachers and two officials have been dismissed, 17 people, including three teachers, have been temporarily suspended, and 11 teachers have been temporarily relieved of their duties. Six pro-Awami League deans were also removed from their positions amid student protests. In addition, a list of around 300 teachers allegedly involved in activities opposing the July uprising was submitted to the vice-chancellor.
At Chittagong University, there have been at least six incidents involving teachers over the past two years that led to tensions, protests, harassment, investigations and administrative action.
At Jahangirnagar University, investigations were conducted against 19 pro-Awami League teachers over allegations of involvement in or providing support for attacks on participants in the July movement. Based on the investigations, disciplinary action has been taken against 10 of them. However, the matter remains unresolved as students have objected to the punishments.
Teachers targeted by mobs
Outside public universities, there have also been numerous incidents of teachers being harassed and forced to resign through “mob” actions at private schools and colleges following the change of government. However, government departments concerned do not have data on how many teachers have been victims of such incidents.
An organisation has been formed representing teachers who have faced forced resignation, removal, dismissal, compulsory leave, being declared unwelcome at their workplaces and similar actions. Anwarul Islam Talukdar, convener of the organisation, called the “Podbonchito Protishthanpradhan O Shikkhok Jote (Alliance of Heads of Institutions and Teachers Deprived Positions)”, said he had been the principal of Suapur Nannar School and College in Dhamrai. He was forced to resign following the July uprising.
Anwarul Islam said there are 300 affected teachers in their organisation. However, after checking with the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, they learnt that the MPO benefits of around 950 teachers have been suspended. The salaries of around 4,500 teachers have also been stopped by their educational institutions.
Keka Roy Chowdhury, principal of Viqarunnissa Noon School and College, and assistant professor Farhana Khanam resigned after being targeted by a mob on 11 August 2024. They later sought legal recourse. The matter has not yet been resolved.
Bedar Uddin Ahmed, principal of Dhaka City College, was also forced to resign. A National University inspection report in March 2025 said his resignation was not valid under the government notification. It recommended action under the rules because the appointment of the current principal, Kazi Neyamul Haque, was not valid. No action has been taken yet. Bedaruddin Ahmed has sought legal recourse. In August 2024, six other teachers, including Kaykobad Sarkar, were also dismissed from the college. One of the teachers told Prothom Alo that although the National University ordered their reinstatement, the college authorities were not complying with the order.
People concerned from education sector said incidents of teachers engaging in partisan politics have occurred to varying degrees under all three governments—the Awami League, the interim government and the BNP. As a result, a culture of distributing leadership and responsibilities based on merit does not develop; political equations influence teachers’ careers.
However, criticising teachers for 'partisan politics' cannot be used as an excuse to avoid accountability for crimes. If a teacher is involved in attacks, violence, corruption, embezzlement, serious negligence of duties or violations of university rules, there should be an investigation and punishment. Justice must be based on evidence, through an impartial investigation and with an opportunity for the accused to defend themselves. But partisan politics must end.
MPO-listed teachers in partisan politics
A major aspect of politics at private educational institutions is the active involvement of teachers and staff in partisan politics. There have long been allegations that they are more active in politics than in teaching. At the local level, many are directly involved in partisan politics, which affects educational activities.
However, a high-level source at the Ministry of Education said the government is considering introducing a code of conduct to stop MPO-listed teachers and staff (those receiving salaries and allowances from the government) from engaging in politics.
Abdul Khaleque, secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division, told Prothom Alo that this is a matter of political decision. However, he personally believes that MPO-listed teachers should be barred from politics.
Another problem at private educational institutions is that partisan influence has long been present in the governing committees of most educational institutions in the country. Relatives, close associates, followers or party leaders and activists of local members of parliament are being appointed to various positions. These committees have also been accused of showing greater interest in activities that offer opportunities for financial gain.
Until now, governing committees could appoint assistant teachers. Now, such appointments are made through the Non-Government Teachers’ Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA). The process of recruiting principals, head teachers and assistant head teachers of schools and colleges through the NTRCA is also under way.
Mohammad Mazharul Hannan, president of the Bangladesh Principals’ Council and a veteran teachers’ leader, told Prothom Alo that MPO-listed teachers and staff receive 100 per cent of their basic salaries from the government. They also receive some allowances, though limited. Therefore, there is no need for governing boards at private institutions either, as in government institutions, he said.
All of this should end
Asked about the overall situation, Professor Emeritus Serajul Islam Choudhury told Prothom Alo that the easiest way to overcome this situation is to appoint the right people as teachers. But this is where there is currently a major shortfall. Teachers’ salaries and allowances are also low. As a result, many teachers are turning to coaching, private tutoring and various other activities in search of financial gain.
Serajul Islam Choudhury believes partisan politics must certainly end. Teachers alone should not be blamed for partisan politics; rather, the government bears greater responsibility. The main purpose of seeking university autonomy was to keep universities independent. Leaders at various levels, including deans, the senate and the syndicate, were to be elected through elections so that democratic practices could be maintained. That democratic model no longer exists at universities.
[Prothom Alo correspondents at Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University, Rajshahi University and Chittagong University contributed to reporting.]