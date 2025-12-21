DU vice-chancellor’s office besieged over renaming of 2 halls
At the University of Dhaka (DU), a group of students including leaders of the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU), has laid siege to the vice-chancellor’s administrative building.
They are demanding that Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall be renamed ‘Shaheed Osman Hadi Hall’ and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Hall be renamed ‘Felani Hall’.
They also called for administrative action against DU teachers, officers and employees whom they accused of supporting the July mass killings.
The protest began around 2:30 pm today, Sunday, when leaders from DUCSU and various hall student bodies, along with resident students, gathered in front of the administrative building.
During the demonstration, they chanted slogans such as “There will be no refuge for fascism at DU” and “Down with Mujibism.”
Addressing the siege, social welfare secretary of DUCSU AB Jubayer said, “History shows that Mujib, Hasina’s father, was an even greater autocrat than Hasina herself. After Hasina’s removal, no trace of that autocrat’s icon, Mujib, will be allowed to remain at Dhaka University.”
“At the same time, those teachers, officers and employees who supported the mass killings in July must also be brought under administrative action,” he continued.