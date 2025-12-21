DU vice-chancellor’s office besieged over renaming of 2 halls

They also called for administrative action against DU teachers, officers and employees whom they accused of supporting the July mass killings.

The protest began around 2:30 pm today, Sunday, when leaders from DUCSU and various hall student bodies, along with resident students, gathered in front of the administrative building.

During the demonstration, they chanted slogans such as “There will be no refuge for fascism at DU” and “Down with Mujibism.”