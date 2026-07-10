Fulbright Scholarship to study in the US at no cost, how to apply
Scholarships play a crucial role in helping students pursuing higher education abroad. One such opportunity is the Fulbright Foreign Student Program, funded annually by the United States government.
Each year, the Fulbright Foreign Student Program enables around 4,000 students from approximately 160 countries to pursue Master's and PhD degrees at leading universities and higher education institutions across the US.
The scholarship provides a comprehensive package of benefits, including visa support, round-trip airfare, full tuition coverage, a monthly stipend to cover living and incidental expenses, and funding for books and other academic materials.
Applications are now open for the 2027–28 Fulbright Foreign Student Program for international students. The programme offers graduates and early-career professionals the opportunity to pursue a fully funded Master's degree in the US.
Priority consideration is given to junior faculty members currently employed at higher education institutions in Bangladesh, as well as early- to mid-career professionals working at government and private research institutes, policy and intellectual organisations, and NGOs.
The application deadline is 11 July 2026.
According to a notice issued by the US Embassy in Dhaka, the Fulbright Program is the US government's flagship international educational exchange programme, designed to promote mutual understanding between the United States and other countries.
Fulbright scholarships are available for degree programmes in a wide range of fields, including higher education administration and curriculum development; health and medical sciences; biological and physical sciences; social sciences; humanities; business; economics; public policy; environmental sciences; urban planning; the arts; psychology; and security studies.
Who is eligible to apply?
Applicants must meet the following requirements:
• Hold a minimum four-year Bachelor's degree from a recognised public or private university in Bangladesh.
• Not have previously earned a degree from a US university or be currently enrolled in an academic programme in the US.
• Not have obtained a Master's degree from any country other than Bangladesh. (Applicants who have earned a Master's degree from Bangladesh are eligible.)
• Have at least two years of full-time professional work experience in a field relevant to the programme they intend to pursue.
• Demonstrate proficiency in English, with a minimum score of 90 on the TOEFL iBT or 7.0 on the IELTS.
• Be a Bangladeshi citizen residing in Bangladesh at the time of application.
Application Procedure
1. Applicants must complete the online application form.
2. Academic transcripts and certificates for both undergraduate and graduate degrees obtained from every educational institution attended after higher secondary education must be submitted.
3. Three recommenders must separately upload or submit three letters of recommendation directly through the online application portal.
4. An academic records information form (available on the online application site).
5. TOEFL/IELTS scores.
6. A competitive test score such as the GRE or GMAT, required for admission to a Master's degree programme in the US, may also be submitted. If an applicant has already taken the GRE or GMAT, they must provide their test score information along with the online application.
What applicants need to do
Interested candidates can apply for the Fulbright Foreign Student Scholarship until 11 July 2026. Applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. Bangladesh time on that date.
More information, including the online application form, is available through this link.
Applicants must create a login account in order to submit an application. Detailed instructions are available through this link.
For further information, applicants may contact [email protected].