Fulbright Scholarship to study in the US at no cost, how to apply

Applications are now open for the 2027–28 Fulbright Foreign Student Program for international students. The programme offers graduates and early-career professionals the opportunity to pursue a fully funded Master's degree in the US.

Priority consideration is given to junior faculty members currently employed at higher education institutions in Bangladesh, as well as early- to mid-career professionals working at government and private research institutes, policy and intellectual organisations, and NGOs.

The application deadline is 11 July 2026.

According to a notice issued by the US Embassy in Dhaka, the Fulbright Program is the US government's flagship international educational exchange programme, designed to promote mutual understanding between the United States and other countries.