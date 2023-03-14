No exam in sixth, seventh grades

The directorate further said the sixth and seventh graders will be evaluated following the guidelines of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB). The schools will be informed about the guidelines later.
The DSHE, in an order, said the evaluation of the students in the sixth and seventh grade should be done in accordance with the teacher’s guide provided by the NCTB and curriculum guidelines.
It also said the teachers won’t be allowed to take any conventional exam or model test to evaluate the students. The NCTB guidelines regarding the evaluation of the students in the sixth and seventh grade will be provided later.
The education directorate also stressed on regular supervision by the teachers, head of institutions, upazila academic supervisors, upazila education officers, district education officers, regional deputy directors and regional directors for the implementation of the new curriculum.