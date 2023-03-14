Education

New curriculum

No exam in sixth, seventh grades

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

Classes of the sixth and seventh grades have been ongoing following the new curriculum since the start of 2023 academic year. The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE), however, has said teachers won’t be allowed to take any conventional exams or model tests for student evaluation in these two grades.

DSHE came up with the directive in an order issued on Monday.

The directorate further said the sixth and seventh graders will be evaluated following the guidelines of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB). The schools will be informed about the guidelines later.

The education directorate also stressed on regular supervision by the teachers, head of institutions, upazila academic supervisors, upazila education officers, district education officers, regional deputy directors and regional directors for the implementation of the new curriculum.

