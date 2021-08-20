Applications can be made to 25 US universities through GRC

GRC Services Limited has launched an online university application site for Bangladeshi students who want to study in US universities.

Through this site, one can apply to 98 universities, including 25 tier-one ones of the US. Some of these universities are issuing I-20 without accepting fees. Besides, all the universities are accepting tuition fees after getting student visas, reports UNB.

The number of Bangladeshi students willing to study abroad is growing. To meet this demand, GRC has been working since 2013 to ensure easy admission with scholarships for Bangladeshi students in the best universities in the world.