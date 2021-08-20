Education

Applications can be made to 25 US universities through GRC

GRC Services Limited has launched an online university application site for Bangladeshi students who want to study in US universities.

Through this site, one can apply to 98 universities, including 25 tier-one ones of the US. Some of these universities are issuing I-20 without accepting fees. Besides, all the universities are accepting tuition fees after getting student visas, reports UNB.

The number of Bangladeshi students willing to study abroad is growing. To meet this demand, GRC has been working since 2013 to ensure easy admission with scholarships for Bangladeshi students in the best universities in the world.

Through the GRC website, students can easily apply to the universities of their choice. One can submit the application fee with any bank and mobile banking service in Bangladesh.

Also, Bangladeshi students are now getting the opportunity to live in the US permanently after finishing their studies. Now most of the universities have STEM programmes through which the students will get the opportunity to work for 2-3 years after the completion of the programme.

In addition, if a student gets a permanent job contract during this period, he or she will be eligible for permanent residency.

"We have entered into agreements with 25 tier-one university authorities and have agreements with 98. Students who apply through our site also receive the highest percentage of scholarships. There are also many more facilities for them," said Mohammad Mozammel Haque Titu, managing director of GRC.

GRC prepares students to meet the requirements of the universities, and students can pay their application fees from home through the GRC website as it accepts all sorts of bank and mobile financial services, said a press release.

