Assignment for secondary students suspended

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) has suspended all of the assignments for the students of Class-VI to Clash-IX due to worsening situation of Covid-19 across the country, reports UNB.
A circular was issued on Friday regarding the matter. The order will remain in force until further notice, said the handout.
After a year of closure due to the pandemic and significant academic losses, the government on 27 February announced that all schools and colleges would be reopening on 30 March.
But, it had to backtrack from its plan.
On 25 March, education minister Dipu Moni announced that all schools and colleges across the country will remain closed till Eid-ul-Fitr vacation.
UGC directives for online education
On 7 May, last year, the University Grants Commission (UGC) published a guideline on conducting courses online, including teaching, taking exams, making assessments, and also private university admission tests.
Bangladesh’s Covid-19 picture
Bangladesh recorded 88 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours until Friday morning as the country grapples to tackle the second wave of the virus infection.
The health authorities also reported 3,629 new cases, said the Directorate General of Health Services in a handout.
The coronavirus death toll now stands at 10,869 with the mortality rate slightly rising to 1.47 per cent after staying at 1.46 for the last two days.
Meanwhile, the daily infection rate fell to 14 per cent from Thursday’s 14.63 per cent.
Between 16 and 19 April, the country recorded over 100 deaths breaking previous daily records. Bangladesh saw 91, 95 and 98 Covid-related deaths on 20, 21 and 22 April respectively.
Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus cases on 8 March last year and its first death on the 18 March.