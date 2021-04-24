Assignment for secondary students suspended

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) has suspended all of the assignments for the students of Class-VI to Clash-IX due to worsening situation of Covid-19 across the country, reports UNB.

A circular was issued on Friday regarding the matter. The order will remain in force until further notice, said the handout.

After a year of closure due to the pandemic and significant academic losses, the government on 27 February announced that all schools and colleges would be reopening on 30 March.

But, it had to backtrack from its plan.