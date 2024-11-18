44th BCS: PSC decides to cancel previous viva, hold test anew
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has decided to cancel the viva voce of the 44th BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service) examination, as well as to conduct the test anew.
BPSC said this in a press release on Monday.
It said 3,930 out 11,732 candidates who cleared the written tests of the 44th BCS examinations attended the viva voce, held until 18 July 2024. The viva was postponed on 25 August and the then-commission resigned on 8 October.
A decision has been taken to hold the viva voce of all of 11,732 candidates, who passed the written tests, cancelling the test of 3,930 candidates to maintain equality in the viva. The date of the new viva voce will be announced soon, the release added.
PSC said all the issues related to the suspected leaks of question papers of 44th, 45th and 46th BCS exams and various non-cadre exams were discussed with utmost importance at the meetings of the newly-appointed chairman and eight members of the commission.
Later, the commission reached the decisions for the sake of maintaining transparency, fairness and neutrality in the abovementioned examinations.
According to the 44th BCS circular, a total of 1,710 officials will be recruited in this BCS. Of them, 250 in administration cadre, 50 in police, 10 in foreign, 14 in Ansar, 30 in audit and accounts, 11 in taxes, eight in cooperative, seven in railway transport and trade, 10 in information, 23 in posts, six in commerce, 27 in family planning, three in food, 485 in technical and 776 in education cadre.