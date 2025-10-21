Dhaka University admission test, graduates of 2020 also have opportunity

The University of Dhaka has issued a notification regarding admission to its undergraduate programmes for the 2025–26 academic session.

According to the notice, the online application process will start on 29 October.

As per the announcement, students who passed their Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or equivalent examinations between 2020 and 2023 and their Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or equivalent examinations in 2025, will be eligible to apply for admission to various units at the University of Dhaka, provided they meet the required conditions.