Dhaka University admission test, graduates of 2020 also have opportunity
The University of Dhaka has issued a notification regarding admission to its undergraduate programmes for the 2025–26 academic session.
According to the notice, the online application process will start on 29 October.
As per the announcement, students who passed their Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or equivalent examinations between 2020 and 2023 and their Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or equivalent examinations in 2025, will be eligible to apply for admission to various units at the University of Dhaka, provided they meet the required conditions.
Minimum academic requirements for the Science Unit is, applicants must have a combined GPA of at least 8.00 in SSC/equivalent and HSC/equivalent examinations (including the fourth subject), with a minimum of 3.5 in each.
For the Arts, Law and Social Sciences Unit the requirement is to have a combined GPA of 7.5 at least, with a minimum of 3.0 in each, for the Business Studies Unit, the combined GPA must also be at least 7.5, with a minimum of 3.0 in each and finally, for the Fine Arts Unit, the combined GPA must be at least 6.5, with a minimum of 3.0 in each.
Application deadline
Interested candidates may apply online from 12:00 pm on Wednesday, 29 October, until 11:59 pm on Sunday, 16 November.
Admission test schedule
According to the schedule, the Arts, Law and Social Sciences Unit admission test will be held on Saturday, 13 December, the Science Unit admission test will be held on Saturday, 20 December, the Business Studies Unit admission test will be held on Saturday, 6 December, the Fine Arts Unit admission test (General Knowledge and Drawing) will be held on Saturday, 29 November.
All unit examinations will take place from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm.
The IBA Unit (Institute of Business Administration) admission test will be held on Friday, 28 November 2025, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.
Application fee
The application fee is Tk 1,050. Candidates may pay the fee at any branch of the four state-owned commercial banks (Sonali Bank, Janata Bank, Agrani Bank or Rupali Bank) or through online payment via debit/credit card or mobile financial services.
Examination centres
Except for the Fine Arts and IBA Units, admission tests for the other three units will be held in Dhaka and eight divisional cities. The divisional centres are, Rajshahi University, University of Chittagong, University of Barishal, Khulna University, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Bangladesh Agricultural University, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University and Begum Rokeya University.
Marks distribution
According to a prior meeting, for all units except Fine Arts, the admission test will comprise 60 marks for multiple-choice questions (MCQ) and 40 marks for written questions.
For the Fine Arts Unit, there will be 40 marks for MCQs and 60 marks for the drawing test. The MCQ section will have a duration of 30 minutes, while the written/drawing section will last 60 minutes.
For other units, both the MCQ and written sections will have 45 minutes each.
The overall assessment will be conducted on the basis of 120 marks, 100 marks from the admission test and 20 marks based on SSC/equivalent and HSC/equivalent results.