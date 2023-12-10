Viral SSC exam schedule not published by education boards

The education boards have already announced the probable time of next year’s (2024) Secondary School Certificate and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams.
As per the announcement, the SSC exams will be held in the second week of February and the HSC exams in the second week of June.
The boards, however, did not have published any routine of the exams.
But recently a routine of SSC exams went viral on social media, Facebook, and various other websites, which is fake, said the Inter-Education Board.
A notification signed by Professor Md Abul Bashar, convener of the Inter-Education Board Controller Committee and exam controller of the Dhaka Education Board, on Sunday said the SSC exams will begin in mid February in 2024. The detailed schedule of the exams has not been published until now.
It further said the schedule of SSC exams of 2024 that is making the rounds on Facebook and various other websites is not published by the Dhaka education board. The dates and times will be published in the websites of all education boards and in national newspapers once it is finalised, the notification read.
Meanwhile, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka has published a syllabus for the HSC candidates of 2024.
It said the HSC and equivalent exams of 2024 will be held as per the revised curriculum of 2023 of NCTB (National Curriculum and Textbook Board). The exam will be held on all the subjects and for full marks.