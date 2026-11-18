The admission test for Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) has been postponed.

The test will now be held on 1 February next year, instead of 16 January as previously announced.

BUET Vice-Chancellor Ekramul Haque told Prothom Alo today, Wednesday, that the university's Academic Council held a meeting today. During the meeting, they learned that the High Court had issued an order regarding admission tests at universities. The issue had also been discussed at a meeting of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Considering these developments, the university decided to postpone the admission test by two weeks. As a result, students who pass the HSC supplementary examinations and meet the eligibility criteria will be able to apply for the BUET admission test.