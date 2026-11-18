BUET delays admission test by 2 weeks
The admission test for Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) has been postponed.
The test will now be held on 1 February next year, instead of 16 January as previously announced.
BUET Vice-Chancellor Ekramul Haque told Prothom Alo today, Wednesday, that the university's Academic Council held a meeting today. During the meeting, they learned that the High Court had issued an order regarding admission tests at universities. The issue had also been discussed at a meeting of the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Considering these developments, the university decided to postpone the admission test by two weeks. As a result, students who pass the HSC supplementary examinations and meet the eligibility criteria will be able to apply for the BUET admission test.
The vice-chancellor said application forms for the admission test will be available from 21 November 21. The application process will continue until 7 or 8 January.
The supplementary examinations for students who failed in up to two subjects in the HSC and equivalent examinations will begin on 1 December and end on 15 December. The results are expected to be published by the end of December.
Most universities are allowing students who pass the HSC supplementary examinations to sit for undergraduate (honours) admission tests. Universities are adjusting their admission schedules accordingly to accommodate these students.
However, some universities, including Dhaka University and BUET, had initially been reluctant to allow students who passed the supplementary examinations to take their admission tests.
Meanwhile, the High Court has ordered the suspension of admission tests at Dhaka University and all other public universities in the country until 31 December.
The order was issued today by a High Court bench comprising Justice Ahmed Sohel and Justice SM Iftikhar Uddin Mahmud after holding an initial hearing on a writ petition and issuing a rule.
Following the High Court order, BUET decided to postpone its admission test.