Visiting the parliament from the village, Meherin and Shimana set higher goals

Her achievement opened the door to an opportunity that took her beyond the hardships of rural life. Last Sunday, she stood in front of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, the national parliament building in Dhaka. Excited to see in person what she had read about in textbooks, Meherin said she had long wanted to learn how the country's legislature functions.

"I was very eager to see how the country's legislature operates. Today, that wish has come true," she said after visiting the parliament building. Meherin is particularly interested in studying political science.

She was among 41 meritorious students from Patgram and Hatibandha upazilas who secured GPA-5 in the HSC examinations and visited the capital. Besides touring the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, they paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. For the students from these remote areas, the trip was an entirely new experience.