Visiting the parliament from the village, Meherin and Shimana set higher goals
Meherin Khandaker used to travel four kilometres every day from her village in remote Jongra to attend college in Patgram, Lalmonirhat, about 450 kilometres from Dhaka. Frequent power outages in the village disrupted her studies at night, so she would wake up early to finish her lessons in daylight.
Overcoming these and other challenges, Meherin secured GPA-5 in the HSC examinations from the humanities group at Punam Chand Bhutoria College in Patgram. She had secured the exact same result in her SSC exams as well.
Her achievement opened the door to an opportunity that took her beyond the hardships of rural life. Last Sunday, she stood in front of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, the national parliament building in Dhaka. Excited to see in person what she had read about in textbooks, Meherin said she had long wanted to learn how the country's legislature functions.
"I was very eager to see how the country's legislature operates. Today, that wish has come true," she said after visiting the parliament building. Meherin is particularly interested in studying political science.
She was among 41 meritorious students from Patgram and Hatibandha upazilas who secured GPA-5 in the HSC examinations and visited the capital. Besides touring the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, they paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. For the students from these remote areas, the trip was an entirely new experience.
Another member of the group was Sharmin Akter Shimana from Hatibandha. She secured GPA-5 in the humanities group at Alimuddin Government College and is now preparing for university admission tests. She dreams of studying English language and literature at the University of Dhaka. She also hopes to pursue higher studies at the University of Cambridge after completing her undergraduate degree in Bangladesh.
Shimana was captivated by the parliament building. "I had read about this remarkable structure designed by Louis I Kahn in books. Today, I saw it in person. The building looks complete from every angle. The green water of the lake alongside such a vast structure fascinated me," she said.
Yamin Bin Asad Mahin, another student of Alimuddin Government College, was also part of the group. Inspired by his father, a college teacher, Mahin secured GPA-5 in the humanities group in both his SSC and HSC examinations. His immediate goal is to gain admission to the University of Dhaka.
Recalling his visit to the parliament building and meeting with the prime minister, Mahin said, "Coming from a remote area, getting to see such a grand arrangement is a great source of inspiration for us. It will give us confidence as we face the challenges ahead."
Behind the achievements of these students from Patgram and Hatibandha are stories of perseverance amid various limitations. Difficulties in commuting and other challenges of living in remote areas could not hold back their aspirations.
Local MP Barrister Hasan Rajib Pradhan supervised the students throughout the educational tour.
Speaking about their achievements, Hasan Rajib Pradhan said, "Hatibandha and Patgram are about 450 kilometres from Dhaka. Our students are doing well despite numerous challenges. We will continue to support them so that they can complete their education without interruption in the future."