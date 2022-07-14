Fresh SSC exams routine likely to be announced Sunday

<p>The government is likely to announce a fresh routine of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations-2022 on Sunday, reports BSS.</p><p>Education minister Dipu Moni will hold a press conference on SSC and equivalent examinations on Sunday, education ministry's public relations officer Abul Khair said today.</p>.<p>In the face of the flood situation in the country's northeast region, the examinations were postponed on 17 June for an indefinite period.</p><p>The examinations were scheduled to be held between 19 June and 6 July.</p>