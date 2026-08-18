SSC results: Record number of re-scrutiny requests, answer scripts to be re-evaluated too

More than 400,000 students have submitted nearly 1.3 million applications to have their results of this year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations reviewed. Of these, more than 1.06 million applications were submitted for written (theory) exam answer scripts, while more than 231,000 were for practical exam scripts.

This year, the answer scripts will be both re-evaluated and re-scrutinised as part of the result review process. Until now, education board rules did not allow re-evaluation of answer scripts. Based on applications, the boards would only re-scrutinise the scripts to check whether there had been any errors in adding or deducting marks.

The education boards are now under pressure as they have to re-evaluate and re-scrutinise such a large number of answer scripts. Asked about the matter, Professor Syed Akhtaruzzaman, president of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee and chairman of the Dhaka Education Board, told Prothom Alo that answer scripts would be re-evaluated this year. The boards are having to appoint the required number of examiners for the task. “There is no alternative,” he said.

The SSC and equivalent examination results were published on 10 August. After relatively high pass rates for many years, SSC results have been declining somewhat over the past two years. This year, the pass rate among the nine general education boards fell to 64.05 per cent, the lowest in 19 years. The rate was also lower than last year. The number of students who secured GPA-5 also fell by nearly 19,000.