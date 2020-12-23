Bangabandhu International University in Syedpur has no approval: UGC

The private Bangabandhu International University in Nilphamari, Syedpur, had no government approval. The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday issued a notice in this regard, cautioning those seeking jobs there.

Professor Biswajit Chandra, member in charge of UGC’s university branch, said the commission was unaware of any educational institution under the name of Bangabandhu International University. No project proposal had even been sent to UGC in this regard.

UGC has sought cooperation from the education ministry and others concerned to bring a halt to the unlawful activities of this non-existent institution.