BCS exam: Applicants take advantage of faulty seat plan

After a circular for the BCS exam gets released, aspirants usually get one to one-and-half months to apply. The applicants have to pay the exam fee within 72 hours of application. They have to pay a fee of Tk 700 through a Teletalk pre-paid number. The seat plan is decided in accordance with the payment of exam fee.

Groups of aspirants from almost all universities, student halls, library study groups and some Facebook groups pay the fee simultaneously in an attempt to get seated at the same exam centre and at the same room.

The preliminary exam of the 44th BCS was held on 27 May. One of the examinees who sought anonymity told Prothom Alo, he sat for the exam at the Government Boys High School. In his room, 20-25 examinees were students of the same university. All of them studied for the BCS exam as a group at Dhaka University’s Central Library. Later, they opened a Facebook group where they coordinated to make sure they paid the exam fee at the same time. That’s why all of them got assigned to the same exam room.