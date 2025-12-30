Junior scholarship exam for Wednesday postponed, new date announced
The junior scholarship examination scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday, was postponed, the examination will now be held on 5 January.
The Dhaka Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board announced the postponement today, Tuesday (30 December 2025).
In a notification, the Dhaka Education Board said the government declared a general holiday for tomorrow, Wednesday (31 December 2025), following the death of BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.
In this situation, the examination scheduled for 31 December 2025, under the ongoing Junior Scholarship Examination 2025 timetable has been postponed. The postponed examination will be held on Monday, 5 January 2026, at the scheduled time.
Earlier, the junior scholarship examination began simultaneously across the country on Sunday. The examination started at 10:00 am and ended at 1:00 pm.
On the opening day, the Bangla subject examination was held. The English examination took place on Monday, and the Mathematics examination was held today, Tuesday.
Due to the death of Khaleda Zia, the Science, and Bangladesh and Global Studies examinations scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed.