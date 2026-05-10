PSC accelerates BCS process with ‘one year’ goal

A review of statistics from recent BCS examinations shows that the PSC has consistently been breaking its own records in publishing results. The results of the 40th BCS preliminary exam, held on 3 May 2019, took 84 days to be published (25 July 2019). Similarly, the results of the 43rd BCS exam, held on 29 October 2021, were published after 102 days (8 February 2022).

The current commission has overcome that past sluggishness and brought greater impetus to the process. Under the commission led by Md Sohrab Hossain, it took 27 days to publish the 44th BCS preliminary results.

In contrast, the current commission led by Mobashwer Monem published the 47th BCS preliminary results in only nine days. Continuing that trend, the results of the 50th BCS preliminary exam, involving 290,951 candidates, were published on the 11th day.

PSC sources said this transformation is being driven by the commission’s “One BCS, One Year” roadmap. The goal is to complete the entire process—from publication of the BCS circular to the final results—within one year.

PSC member Professor Dr Chowdhury Sayma Ferdous told Prothom Alo, “It would be incomplete to simply say that results are being published quickly. The current commission has introduced a groundbreaking change in evaluating written examination scripts.

Previously, it took more than a year to evaluate written answer sheets. Now, through the introduction of the ‘circular evaluation system,’ that time has been reduced to only three months. To eliminate disparities in marking, experts determine a comprehensive standard answer for each question using scientific methods.

Written scripts are then evaluated according to that standard. This has never happened before in PSC history. We believe this has eliminated marking disparities in written exams and ensured proper evaluation of merit.”

Over the past year, the current commission has recommended a total of 8,728 candidates for various cadre positions from the 44th to the 49th BCS examinations.