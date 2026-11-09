Dhaka University rejects UGC’s call, keeps admission tests on schedule

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged universities that have already announced their admission test dates to reconsider their schedules in the national interest and for the convenience of students.

However, the University of Dhaka has decided not to heed the UGC’s call and will proceed with its admission process as scheduled.

As a result, students, who will pass this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) supplementary examinations, will not be eligible to sit for the Dhaka University admission tests.

This is because the application process for admission to the university will close at the end of November, while the supplementary examinations are scheduled to begin on 1 December.

The education authorities have decided to hold supplementary examinations within a month for candidates who failed in a maximum of two subjects in this year’s HSC and equivalent examinations.

The initiative aims to ensure that students who pass these examinations get an opportunity to seek admission to higher education institutions in the next academic year.

The results of the HSC and equivalent examinations were published on 31 October. Of the 12,40,798 candidates who appeared under 11 education boards, 646,685 passed. A total of 422,905 candidates failed in one or two subjects. Of them, 298,040 failed in one subject and 124,865 in two subjects.