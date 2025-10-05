Accommodation crisis-7
Rangamati Science and Technology University: 83pc of students lack housing facilities
Dipto Barua is a fourth-semester student in the Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management at Rangamati Science and Technology University. His family home is in Raozan, Chattogram. Although he is nearing the end of his second year, he has yet to receive a seat in the university dormitory.
As a result, he is compelled to pay rent and live in a mess in Rangamati town, about eight kilometers away from the university. He has to pay Tk 3,000 per month for this. In addition, Dipto also has to spend extra money on food and commuting to the university.
Like Dipto Barua, 83 per cent of students at this first and only public university in the Chittagong Hill Tracts do not have access to on-campus housing. Although the university has 1,092 students across five departments, dormitory facilities are available for only 180 students. This means that more than 8 out of every 10 students are deprived of housing facilities. Even the few students who do receive accommodation are housed in rented buildings, as the university still does not have its own dormitory, despite nearly ten years having passed since the start of academic activities.
According to university sources, the legislation to establish this university was passed in 2001 under the then Awami League government. However, academic activities did not begin at that time. The university officially began its educational programs in the 2014–15 academic year with the enrollment of students in the Departments of Management and Computer Science and Engineering (CSE). Classes commenced in November 2015.
Initially, the academic activities of the university were launched by renting a small one-story concrete building located in a corner of Shah Multipurpose High School in the Tablachhari area of Rangamati town. Since 2020, classes have been conducted on the university’s permanent campus in the Jhogra Bill area along the Asambasti Link Road.
Alongside the housing crisis, the only public university in the Chittagong Hill Tracts also suffers from a shortage of adequate classrooms and laboratories. The number of teachers is insufficient compared to the need.
Moreover, the existing teachers do not have enough office space.
Despite all these challenges, the university authorities have taken the initiative to open four new departments. However, the decision to open new departments amid ongoing infrastructure shortages has drawn criticism from the faculty.
A project to construct academic, administrative, and residential halls was approved over a decade ago, but it has yet to be implemented. Abdul Gafur, the project director of this Tk 1.64 billion (164 crore 30 lakh) project, told Prothom Alo that due to various complications, the work could not be completed. However, construction is now underway in full swing and is expected to be completed by June of next year.
Residential halls in rented buildings
Among the total number of students at the university, there are 656 male and 436 female students. For female students, accommodation has been arranged in a rented building located adjacent to the university campus, providing residential facilities for 60 students.
His village is quite far from the university, and he has no relatives in Rangamati town. He is currently living in a mess in the town. If I had a seat in the hall, it would save me extra expenses and allow me to study more effectively.Shantijan Tripura, a fourth-semester student of the Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management
For male students, accommodation is available for 120 individuals in the dormitory of Shah Multipurpose High School, situated approximately five kilometres from the campus.
Students who are unable to secure a place in these temporary halls reside in rented messes or houses in Rangamati town and surrounding areas near the campus, paying monthly rents ranging from Tk 3,000 to Tk 5,000.
Several students stated that living outside the residential halls often causes anxiety, as the situation in the region can at times become unstable for various reasons. They mentioned that such concerns would not arise if they were residing in halls.
Shantijan Tripura, a fourth-semester student of the Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management, said that his village is quite far from the university, and he has no relatives in Rangamati town. He is currently living in a mess in the town. “If I had a seat in the hall, it would save me extra expenses and allow me to study more effectively,” he added.
Five students of the university mentioned that there is an acute shortage of classrooms. When one batch is in session, others must wait for their turn. Departments that rely on laboratory work are also facing inadequate lab facilities. They stressed that the shortage of classrooms and laboratories should be addressed immediately.
A female student, requesting anonymity, said she is renting a house in Rangamati town as she did not receive a seat in the hall. She commutes to and from the campus daily. “As a newly established university, we are facing several challenges on campus. Despite these difficulties, we are continuing with our classes and examinations,” she said.
The Provost of the male students’ hall, Khokoneshwar Tripura, told Prothom Alo that seats are allocated based on seniority and merit.
Shortage of teachers and classrooms
The university started its academic activities on the temporary campus with only two classrooms. Even after relocating to its own premises, the shortage of classrooms persists.
Although the university comprises five departments, none of them have adequate classroom facilities. Currently, each department has five to six undergraduate batches and two postgraduate batches. Due to session backlogs, there are additional batches — amounting to delays of six months to one year.
Discussions with teachers and students revealed that each department has only two to three classrooms. As a result, when one batch is having a class, students from other batches often have to wait. The shortage of classrooms frequently disrupts academic activities.
Nikhil Chakma, head of the Department of Forestry and Environmental Science, and Mosammat Habiba, head of the Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management, told Prothom Alo that their departments have only two classrooms each, though six are required. “At times, we are compelled to conduct classes in conference rooms, and we do not even have a separate room for our faculty members. Despite these constraints, we are continuing our academic activities,” they said.
In addition to the shortage of accommodation and classrooms, at least four teachers stated that academic activities at the university are also being hampered due to a shortage of faculty members.
Until about six months ago, there were only 19 teachers across the university’s five departments. Recently, 21 new teachers have been appointed. However, eight out of the total 50 faculty members are currently on study leave, and the shortage persists despite the new recruitment.
Although the Department of Fisheries and Marine Resources Technology was established in 2020, it had no permanent faculty members until recently. The department’s academic activities were being conducted by part-time teachers. Now, eight full-time teachers have been appointed to the department.
Nikhil Kumar Chakma, head of the Department of Forestry and Environmental Science, stated that there are six batches comprising 120 students in his department, but only six teachers. “To conduct academic activities effectively, we require at least ten teachers,” he said.
This university was established after overcoming many challenges. Therefore, the government should have ensured its proper functioning. However, the overall situation suggests that it was launched without adequate preparation. A university was created simply for the sake of having one. Due to shortages in accommodation, classrooms, and teachers, the quality of education has been negatively affected.Nirupa Dewan, a resident of Rangamati, member of the Commission on Reform of Women’s Issues, and an educationist
Mosammat Habiba, Head of the Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management, said that previously her department had only two teachers, but four have now been appointed. “Our staffing needs from 2020 have been fulfilled after five years, but the requirements have since increased. At least 12 to 13 teachers are now needed to run the department smoothly, which would ease the workload and allow for improved teaching,” she explained.
Teachers also mentioned that, alongside the shortage of faculty, laboratory facilities remain inadequate, causing students to suffer academically.
Plan for new departments amid existing shortages
Despite facing multiple crises, the university authorities have initiated plans to establish four new departments: Biomedical Informatics, Food Science and Technology, Data Science, and Geological Engineering. On 8 July, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Md Atiar Rahman, sent a formal letter to the University Grants Commission (UGC) seeking approval for these departments.
According to UGC guidelines, public universities must ensure sufficient approved staffing structures and infrastructural facilities before opening new departments. However, such resources remain scarce at this university.
The move to establish new departments amid these shortages has drawn criticism. Three teachers, requesting anonymity, told Prothom Alo that there is already a lack of accommodation facilities, teacher shortages and an inadequate number of classrooms and laboratories.
“We are already struggling to manage classes in the existing departments. If new departments are introduced, how will student accommodation and classroom needs be met? The pressure on the university will only increase,” they said.
