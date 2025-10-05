Rangamati Science and Technology University: 83pc of students lack housing facilities

Dipto Barua is a fourth-semester student in the Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management at Rangamati Science and Technology University. His family home is in Raozan, Chattogram. Although he is nearing the end of his second year, he has yet to receive a seat in the university dormitory.

As a result, he is compelled to pay rent and live in a mess in Rangamati town, about eight kilometers away from the university. He has to pay Tk 3,000 per month for this. In addition, Dipto also has to spend extra money on food and commuting to the university.

Like Dipto Barua, 83 per cent of students at this first and only public university in the Chittagong Hill Tracts do not have access to on-campus housing. Although the university has 1,092 students across five departments, dormitory facilities are available for only 180 students. This means that more than 8 out of every 10 students are deprived of housing facilities. Even the few students who do receive accommodation are housed in rented buildings, as the university still does not have its own dormitory, despite nearly ten years having passed since the start of academic activities.

According to university sources, the legislation to establish this university was passed in 2001 under the then Awami League government. However, academic activities did not begin at that time. The university officially began its educational programs in the 2014–15 academic year with the enrollment of students in the Departments of Management and Computer Science and Engineering (CSE). Classes commenced in November 2015.