Govt to double scholarships in schools, colleges, universities, allocating Tk 3.68b

The government has mapped out a plan to double the amount of money of existing scholarships for meritorious and marginalized students at all tiers of education, from primary to undergraduate studies.

The initiative is designed to enhance financial support to the students in congruity with the current market prices of essential goods and the cost of living to ensure quality of education.

Following a decade without adjustments, this policy shift will see the government’s annual expenditure on scholarships rise from Tk 1.84 billion to approximately Tk 3.68 billion.