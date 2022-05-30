Books, pens, pencils costlier now

Ahmadul Haque, a student of Dhaka College, is preparing for job exams. He requires about ten 'distas' (around 250 sheets) of paper a month. He went to the Nilkhet market in the capital on Sunday to buy paper. However, because of price hike, he bought rough newsprint instead of white paper.

This student told Prothom Alo, “I’ve always written on white paper, but this is now selling at Tk 100 extra per ream. I had to buy newsprint paper today, for the first time. From now on, I’ll just have to write on them.” He mentioned he requires all that paper for math practice.