BRAC Bank, Ichiban Study Link sign MoU to help students heading for Japan

Agami is a complete student file solution bundled with a student file, a study-abroad credit card, a savings account, and an education insurance coverage.
This agreement enables the students travelling to Japan to receive faster and dedicated service to complete their fund transfer through Agami proposition.
Ichiban Study Link, a renowned student visa processing consultancy firm, has been fulfilling educational dreams of hundreds of Bangladeshi students in Japan since 2017.
This agreement will facilitate students going to Japan for their higher education and building future career.
Hossen Md Ragib Shahrear, managing partners, Md Abdul Momin and Hasan Maruf, senior officials of Ichiban Study Link, and AKM Tareq, regional head, Dhaka Central and Mymensingh Region, Abu Sayem Ansari, head of premium banking, Mehruba Reza, head of women banking-TARA and Student File of BRAC Bank were present at the signing ceremony at the bank’s head office in Dhaka, according to the press release.