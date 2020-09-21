British Council resumes IELTS test

After a brief pause taken to support and cooperate with government directives and to aid in minimising the spread of COVID-19, British Council have resumed conducting computer-delivered IELTS and paper-based IELTS, reports UNB

Stating how British Council is ensuring safety measures in their test centres, Zunayed Aahmed, director operations examinations said with the resumption, they are ensuring the safety and hygiene measures that are recommended by their global standards and Bangladesh government guidelines.

"Our test-takers are communicated beforehand regarding the precaution they need to maintain, such as signing a document confirming health issues, wearing a mask that covers mouth and nose and the temperature checking mechanisms that are available in the centres”.