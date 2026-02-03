British High Commission welcomes returning Chevening and Commonwealth Scholars

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Sarah Cooke, congratulated the scholars and said: “UK government-funded scholarship programmes reflect the strong partnership between the UK and Bangladesh, grounded in shared values and mutual respect. Our scholars have all studied at world-class UK universities, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact they will make in Bangladesh in the years ahead.”

In his remarks, Stephen Forbes, Country Director of British Council Bangladesh, said: “Your academic success and commitment to learning demonstrate the potential to drive real progress in Bangladesh. Staying engaged with the Commonwealth and Chevening networks will strengthen your ability to take on future challenges.”

A total of 40 Commonwealth and 22 Chevening graduates were celebrated at this reception, alongside distinguished alumni.