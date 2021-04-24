BUET admission test: Application deadline extended till 3 May

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) has extended the application deadline for its 2020-21 undergraduate programme till 3 May, reports UNB.

Now, the candidates can submit their applications for the Buet entrance test by 3:00pm on 3 May. The application was supposed to end on Saturday.



The decision was made at an emergency meeting of the admission committee on Saturday, professor Khandaker Shabbir Ahmed, chairman of the committee and also dean of architecture and planning faculty, confirmed media on Saturday.