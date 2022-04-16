Education

BUET admission test application process begins

Staff Correspondent
Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) will take the admission test for first-year honours in two stages.

The online application process has begun from 10:00am on 16 April (today) and will continue till 3:00pm on 25 April.

The admission seekers would be able to submit the application fees through mobile or online banking till 3:00pm on 26 April.

The preliminary selection test will be held in two shifts on 4 June. The BUET authorities would publish the list of eligible candidates on 11 June and the successful candidates would sit for the final admission test on 18 June, said a circular published by BUET.

For 'Ka' group (Engineering departments and urban and regional planning department), the application fee is Tk 1000 and the fee is Tk 1200 for 'Kha' group (Engineering, urban and regional planning and architecture departments).

Details of the application can be found on the BUET website.

