UK Govt’s Chevening Scholarships: Applications now open
Applications for prestigious Chevening Scholarships to study in the UK are open from 5 August to 7 October 2025. The programme offers fully funded master’s degrees at UK universities to individuals who are ready to lead positive change in their home countries and around the world.
For more than 40 years, Chevening has attracted hundreds of thousands of applications globally. Successful applicants are individuals who can clearly demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, and networking skills through compelling, evidence-based examples.
British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke said:
“The Chevening Scholarship programme continues to empower Bangladesh’s brightest minds, fostering leadership and innovation. We are proud to support these talented individuals as they pursue world-class education in the UK, building bridges for a stronger,
more connected future.”
Since the programme started in 1983, more than 372 Bangladeshi individuals have been awarded Chevening scholarships, demonstrating the UK’s commitment to developing the leaders of tomorrow.
Prospective candidates can submit their applications via chevening.org/apply.
Before applying, candidates are strongly encouraged to review the resources available at chevening.org/guidance and assess whether they are ready to present a competitive application.