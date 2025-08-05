UK Govt’s Chevening Scholarships: Applications now open

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke said:

“The Chevening Scholarship programme continues to empower Bangladesh’s brightest minds, fostering leadership and innovation. We are proud to support these talented individuals as they pursue world-class education in the UK, building bridges for a stronger,

more connected future.”

Since the programme started in 1983, more than 372 Bangladeshi individuals have been awarded Chevening scholarships, demonstrating the UK’s commitment to developing the leaders of tomorrow.

Prospective candidates can submit their applications via chevening.org/apply.

Before applying, candidates are strongly encouraged to review the resources available at chevening.org/guidance and assess whether they are ready to present a competitive application.