Educational institutions reopen Sunday after nearly 40-day Ramadan, Eid break
Educational institutions in Bangladesh from primary to higher secondary levels are set to reopen on Sunday after a nearly 40-day closure for Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr.
Although the holiday officially ended on Thursday (26 March) classes will resume on 29 March following the weekly Friday and Saturday holidays.
According to the revised academic calendar, the vacation began on 19 February and continued until 26 March.
Earlier, on 8 March, the Ministry of Education decided to keep all English-medium schools closed for the entire duration of the government-declared Ramadan and Eid holidays.
The decision was taken at a meeting on policy formulation for English-medium schools and coaching centres, held at the Secondary and Higher Education Division and chaired by Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon.
Officials said the move considered the difficulties faced by city residents during Ramadan, particularly in Dhaka and other major cities, as well as the prevailing global situation.
During the closure, institutions were allowed to conduct only mandatory examinations in line with previously announced schedules.
Besides, coaching centre activities—both Bangla- and English-medium—remained suspended during the same period.
Meanwhile, universities across the country will also resume academic activities from Sunday.
The government had earlier ordered the suspension of academic activities of all public and private universities from 9 March to conserve electricity amid the ongoing global situation triggered by Middle East crisis resulting in an early start to Eid holidays.
University authorities said classes and examinations remained suspended from 9 March to 28 March in line with the directive.
To compensate for learning losses during the long break, government primary schools will hold classes on the next 10 Saturdays, which are usually weekly holidays.
Accordingly, classes will also be held on Saturday, 4 April.