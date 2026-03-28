Educational institutions reopen Sunday after nearly 40-day Ramadan, Eid break

Educational institutions in Bangladesh from primary to higher secondary levels are set to reopen on Sunday after a nearly 40-day closure for Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr.

Although the holiday officially ended on Thursday (26 March) classes will resume on 29 March following the weekly Friday and Saturday holidays.

According to the revised academic calendar, the vacation began on 19 February and continued until 26 March.

Earlier, on 8 March, the Ministry of Education decided to keep all English-medium schools closed for the entire duration of the government-declared Ramadan and Eid holidays.